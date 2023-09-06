ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Dr. Kevin Lynch officially performed his 1,500th robotic surgery earlier this month, making him one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in West Texas, according to a release from the Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Robotic surgery enables surgeons to perform complex and delicate procedures through very small incisions and with unmatched precision. The smaller incisions allow faster healing and little to no scarring for the patient. Robotic surgery also results in shorter hospital stays and less post-surgical pain.

“Robotic surgery has offered many benefits for my patients including less pain and shorter recovery times,” said Dr. Lynch. “Some procedures that are not amenable to a minimally invasive approach, such as abdominal wall reconstruction for complicated hernia defects, are now available utilizing the robotic platform. I am very proud of our entire robotic surgical team and their devotion to providing the highest quality of care for our patients.”

According to the release from ORMC, Dr. Lynch performs the robotic procedures through ORMC’s latest technology in minimally invasive surgery, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The technology puts a surgeon’s hands at the controls of a robotic platform and can be used across the spectrum for minimally invasive procedures, including multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, cardiac, general surgery, thoracic, and urology.

“Dr. Lynch has been performing minimally invasive robotic surgery for almost seven years,” said Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud of his dedication to his patients and our facility.”

Dr. Lynch has been a general surgeon at ORMC for more than 20 years and specializes in a wide variety of surgical procedures.