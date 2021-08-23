ORMC enacts new visitation policy

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- In line with guidance provided by the CDC and the Texas State Department of Health related to COVID-19, ORMC has revised their visitor policy effective Monday.

The new policy is as follows:

Visitor Restrictions:

Pediatric care: No more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay.

End-of-life: No more than 1 visitor at a time, limited to immediate family only. Family visitors must remain outside the facility until rotated in.

Maternity and Labor and Delivery Units: 2 designated visitors, including labor partner, per hospital stay.

Special Care Nursery: No more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay.

Other extenuating circumstances, such as hospice and end-of-life care, will also be considered based on the best interest and needs of the individual patient. All exceptions must be approved by the care team.

Medical/Surgical: One adult visitor per stay.

Telemetry: One adult visitor per stay.

CCU: One adult visitor per stay.

OBED: One adult visitor per stay.

Patients with physical or intellectual disabilities: 1 support person over the age of 18 will be al-lowed during hospital stay. There are no restrictions on visiting hours for support persons.

COVID: No visitors allowed except for pediatric and OB patients who can have 1 visitor per hospital stay. The visitor will be required to conform with all the safety precautions.

All patients who enter the hospital through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to the ER main entrance and the West Campus south entrance.