ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Sam Logan, the owner of Endless Horizons, an iconic record store in Odessa that has been in business for nearly 50 years, said he may have to close the doors for good, amid hard economic times. Now, fans of the store have rallied behind Logan to begin a Capital Campaign to fund a move to a new building and keep the legendary business alive.

The concert fundraiser, expected to take place at the Vine Event Venue, doesn’t have a set date- yet. And musicians have not been announced, but the group backing the venture is hoping to garner enough interest to kick things into high gear.

“We are hosting a campaign benefit concert for Endless Horizons…we’re just trying to get money coming in again,” said organizer Amanda Provence.

Earlier this year, Logan announced that he would need to move his business from its long-standing location when the lease is up in October. Unfortunately, after that announcement, many in the community misunderstood and though the business was already closed, and business began to decline. Now, Logan and his crew are looking for a new building to lease and need some monetary help to make the move happen. That’s exactly what Provence hopes to accomplish with the concert.

Event organizers are asking for sponsors to help secure the venue and talent. If you are interested in helping, and having your business logo featured on the tickets, you can email Provence here. You can also follow this event page to keep updated on the campaign’s progress.

Logan said the community’s response to his call for help has shown just how important the store is to people in Odessa.

“It just shows how much all of us, throughout the 48-year history of the store, everything we’ve done to help the community- it shows just how much this store means to everyone in town,” he said.

You’ll fine Logan and his crew, along with a huge selection of records and novelty items at the current location, 2525 Andrews Highway, through October.