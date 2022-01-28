MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has arrested several people in connection with an organized criminal activity investigation.

Ivan Rojas, 20, Timothy Holbert, 19, and Xavier Olivas, 17, all of Odessa, have been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Olivas has also been charged with hindering an investigation.

Around 3:30 a.m. on January 27, an officer with MPD was parked in his patrol car in the parking lot of Jack’s Convenience store when he saw several suspects walking around a blue BMW parked in the lot of the closed convenience store. According to an affidavit, the officer saw the suspects digging through the trunk of the car and throwing items on the ground.

At that point, the officer activated his lights and pulled up behind the BMW. The suspects then got into the car and closed the doors. When the officer approached the vehicle and asked the suspects inside to raise their hands, the front passenger refused, opened the door, and ran away from the scene. The driver of the BMW, identified as Rojas, said his passenger ran away because he had a gun; that suspect has not yet been identified or found.

Another officer with MPD arrived on the scene and the two began to investigate the contents of the vehicle. Inside, investigators found the gun left behind by the front seat passenger, as well as a woman’s purse, wallet, credit cards, new clothes, a Cannon camera, Apple Watch, counterfeit bills, and other random items. Investigators believed all the items inside the car were stolen as the IDs inside the purse and wallet did not belong to any of the detained suspects.

The suspects were then taken to the police station where they admitted to driving around in the car and burglarizing vehicles with unlocked doors. According to the affidavit, MPD was able to identify victims from at least two apartment complexes; Northridge Court Apartments located in the 3400 block of N Midland Drive, and Las Colinas Apartment located in the 3300 block of Godfrey Street.

According to the Affidavit, Rojas admitted to being the “lookout” driver while the others in the car burglarized the vehicles.





From left to right: Ivan Rojas, Xavier Olivas, Timothy Holbert

All three were in custody as of Friday afternoon, and bond had not yet been set.

Another suspect was also taken in for questioning. That suspect refused to give his name to investigators. It is not clear if that suspect has been arrested or not.

To try and discourage this type of burglary, law enforcement agencies in both Midland and Odessa are asking drivers to lock their car doors when exiting their vehicles. They also say drivers should not leave valuables behind.