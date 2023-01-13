ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Orangetheory Fitness isn’t your normal one-hour gym class. It’s a total-body group workout that combines science, coaching, and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out.

What makes this workout class standout among the others is the coaches ability to track your progress throughout the class. When you first enter the facility you’ll be equipped with a heart-monitoring armband that will measure a number of statistics as you push yourself through different heart rate zones.

The five heart rate zones include resting, easy, challenging, uncomfortable and all out. Throughout the class your coach will tell you when to push harder and when to pull back for recovery. The goal is to spend 12 minutes or more with your heart rate elevated in “The Orange Zone” to boost your metabolism, burn fat, and burn more calories.

Each class is broken up into three different sections, each catering towards a different type pf exercise.

Rowing – Every stroke on the rower activates 85% of your body’s muscles. This low impact workout helps you improve endurance, strength and power. Cardio – Whether you walk, jog or run, you’ll go at your own pace based on your fitness level. Strength Training – The weight and floor exercises change daily so you can focus on different muscles.

This month Orangetheory in Odessa is doing a transformation challenge to help people kickstart their fitness journeys and goals for the new year. Coaches will track your progress throughout the duration of the month to help you meet your goals. At the end, whoever loses the most body fat will take home the $500 grand prize.

Orangetheory has multiple different membership plans for you to check out on their website.