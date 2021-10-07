Opportunity Odessa seeking input from the community

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Opportunity Odessa, a non-profit, community-driven initiative, is preparing a community-driven vision and investment strategy for the future of Odessa. As part of this process, the group is asking everyone in the community to take part in a brief survey which will help guide Odessa’s growth and prosperity over the coming years.

What is important to you? Better roads? Better schools? Access to sports facilities? Something else entirely? Now is your chance to speak up, the survey will remain open until October 22.

If you would like to participate, you can find the survey here.