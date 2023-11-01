KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coinciding with the Spook Parade on Tuesday, the Kermit Police Department conducted Operation Safe Streets to help ensure all trick or treaters would be safe on the streets.

KPD says about 34 traffic stops were conducted, resulting in 24 citations, almost a dozen warnings, and 4 unsafe semi-trucks removed from City streets.

Photos Courtesy of Kermit Police Department

Kermit Police, City of Kermit Staff, Dispatch, and Code Enforcement also handed out around 28 large bags of candy at the Spook Parade, while enjoying spending time with families in the community. In addition, Kermit Dispatch also helped Winkler County Sheriff’s Office judge a coloring contest held for Wink Elementary during Red Ribbon Week.