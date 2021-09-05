Opening weekend for the Permian Basin Fair & Expo

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of fun is taking place in the Basin, the Permian Basin Fair & Expo kicked off this weekend.

Friday night was the first full night of the fair, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary. And it will include everything from rides, arts, animals, pageants, and delicious fair food.

Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for Permian Basin Fair & Expo is excited that opening weekend has arrived.

“Our board has worked really hard to be here for the community,” says Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for the Permian Basin Fair & Expo. “We could not be more excited to have everyone out here.”

Due to the pandemic, the 45th anniversary was pushed to this year. And fair organizers are taking safety precautions seriously to make sure everyone stays well while having a good time.

“This year we really worked hard with our stakeholders to make sure to have a safe and well run fair,” says Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for the Permian Basin Fair & Expo. “We have the standard carnival rights safety initiates and protocols but because of COVID we have the extra sanitations hand sanitizing stations and we encourage you to come out and have a good time be safe and come have a good time.”

The celebration theme is our circle of life.

“Isn’t it the perfect timing,” says Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for the Permian Basin Fair & Expo. “Our circle of life no matter what we continue to move on and fight on and we are here for the community.”

The fairgrounds will be open daily until September 12th. The fair and expo will feature live music, a carnival, livestock event, a petting zoo, scholarship pageant, talent show, rodeo events, a cornhole tournament, arts, and vendors.

“Every day when you walk through those gates with your ticket you get to see a wild west show, you get to see a BMX pro bike show all the amenities are here,” says Barbara Robertson, spokesperson for the Permian Basin Fair & Expo.

For Kristel Spencer, it’s a tradition that’s all about experience and making memories that will last forever.

“It’s been a good family event we’re having fun eating and playing on the rides, says Kristel Spencer.

Not only is it fun and games at the fairgrounds but for vendors like Cudjoe Exah who travelled from Austin to Odessa, he says this is an opportunity to bring in culture.

“It feels great as you can see some of the dresses are from Ghana so I’m showcasing cultures from other parts of the world to help my people back home, says Cudjoe Exah, African Vendor. “Like these bags like this my friends do it in Ghana so when they send me these bags I sell them and support them too.”

The fair will be open daily until September 12th. For more information on the fair check out their website.