ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s a simple program that can have a big impact on your neighborhood. Now the Odessa Police Department is inviting the community to a meeting to learn more about its Neighborhood Watch program.

“We always have great discussions during our Neighborhood Watch meetings. It could be anything from, you know, a narcotic compliant on someone’s street, a traffic complaint, a code enforcement issue, an animal control issue. It can be really a variety of things. We always want to remind the public that our best way to solve crime is through the public. A lot of these crimes we can’t solve without their help,” said Corporal Steve LeSueur.

If you want to learn more about how you can help reduce crime in your community, the next Neighborhood Watch meeting will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at OPD, located at 205 N Grant. OPD says it holds these meetings every fourth Tuesday of the month.