ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- OPD says the crashes along I-20 have been cleared, normal traffic has resumed.

Odessa Police are investigating several crashes along I-20.

The eastbound lanes on IH-20 between JBS Parkway and Grant are currently shut down due to two 18-wheelers crashing into the median. Westbound traffic is also extremely slow because of the crashes.

Please avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised.