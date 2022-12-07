ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning Odessans about a fake Facebook account that’s impersonating the department.

Odessa police know that open and honest communication with the public is essential for them doing their jobs effectively and protecting the public, and they don’t want an imposter Facebook account jeopardizing that trust.

“One of the posts the fake account made claimed our phone systems were down here for the Odessa Police Department which definitely was not true, and it was referring people to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. It was also making other inappropriate posts and this is a government agency account, so it’s important to know that we’re not going to make those types of posts,” said Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

The OPD says they were quick to report the fake account and that Facebook did take it down, but they say since then another one may have already been created. That’s why the department is taking to social media and the actual media to get the word out so that Odessans aren’t fooled, or even worse, put in danger by false information.

“If somebody does believe somebody is impersonating us or themselves, it’s so important to report it to the Odessa Police Department or your local police department to see if the elements are met for a crime,” said Cpl. LeSueur.

OPD says they will always report imposter Facebook accounts but that new ones can just as quickly pop up. And that’s why it’s important that you always double check for that blue check mark next to the true OPD Facebook page.