ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department put out a warning regarding online scammers.

These scammers are on sites such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. They ask if the item is still available and then ask for a code to confirm you are a real person. Do not give them the code!

With the code, they can create a Google Voice number linked to your phone and use it to obtain other personal information about you to scam others.

If they get enough information, they could pretend to be you to access your accounts or open new accounts in your name.

Never share your Google Voice Verification Code with someone if you didn’t contact them first!

Buyers also need to be aware as well:

Listings for nonexistent items – scammers with fake accounts will list an item for sale that doesn’t actually exist

Wanting payments sent directly to their bank account

Bait and switch

Requesting an advance payment

Offering giveaways

Listings for fraudulent rentals

Selling items that are not how they’re described

Desire to communicate outside of Facebook or app you’re selling/buying from

Another common scam is when the buyer asks if you use Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, etc. If the seller agrees, the buyer asks for the seller’s email address to send the payment, but the buyer does not send payment. Instead, the buyer sends a fake email to the sender that appears to be from Zelle.

For more information, please visit the FTC website or visit their articles on selling things online and mobile payment apps.