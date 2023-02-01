ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning residents and businesses about a rise in circulation of counterfeit bills. The Department is currently investigating several cases involving fake $50 bills and is also asking for help from the community to identify a suspect.

According to reports, the man pictured below is accused of passing counterfeit bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway, Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Detective Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

OPD is also asking area businesses to use caution and check bills closely before accepting cash payments. Counterfeit bills are usually thinner than real money and may look different. The presidential watermark should be visible when holding the bill up to light. Anyone who receives a bill that looks odd should call OPD at 432-335-4961 for guidance.