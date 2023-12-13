ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the holiday season arriving, authorities are warning residents to lookout for a particular group of grinches known as porch pirates.

Package thefts get more common around this time of year and we’re hearing from the Odessa Police Department on some tips to make sure your gifts aren’t plundered this holiday season.

“One of the biggest deterrents to package thefts is obviously surveillance footage. Nowadays you can purchase a front door camera for fairly cheap, so that’s one of the best things you can do,” said Cpl. Steve LeSueur. “Also, the light bulb cameras as well. But if you know you’re having packages delivered to your residence and your going to be out of town, have a plan, make sure that you can have a close friend or family member come and pick up those packages for you while you’re gone.”

OPD also says holiday decorations are often destroyed or stolen once Christmas time comes around. Remember, it is considered criminal mischief and is punishable by a fine or even jail time.