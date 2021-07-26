OPD warns of phone scam

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is warning of a phone scam involving criminal investigations.

According to OPD, people are reporting getting phone calls from someone pretending to be Lieutenant Sherrie Carruth. The caller says the person they are calling is under investigation and that payment is required to resolve the issue.

OPD says it will never call and ask for money. Anyone who receives a call is asked not to provide any personal information and should simply hang up.

To report a scam, call 432-335-4961.