ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from the Odessa Police Department, there has been a recent increase in Merchant reports of “Card Not Present” Schemes.

“Card Not Present” means the cardholder does not physically present the card for a merchant’s visual examination at the time that an order is given, and payment is made. These recent schemes have included merchandise orders and card payments by telephone.

The scammer the sells the merchandise online, to a local witting or unwitting person who then collects the merchandise.

Scammers and callers have been known to send photos of fake identification cards, to “prove” their identities; but also claim to making merchandise orders for others to pick up. The names of the caller, cardholder, and pick up person are often all different.

Once the scammer is successful, they generally continue making orders until the merchant recognizes the fraud. Merchants should take extra precautions and time to verify CNP transactions and merchandise pick-ups. Identify all persons and vehicles collecting merchandise and question them about the order and payment made, prior to merchandise release.

These thefts can be deterred by requesting purchase receipts, valid ID, inked thumbprint, License plate information, etc. Legitimate customers should approve of your efforts.

Businesses targeted at this time have been identified as Tire merchants.

Anyone with information in reference to these recent incidents is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.