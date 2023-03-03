ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a statement from Odessa Police Department, there has been 2 recent reports of bank jugging in the area.

Bank jugging is when a suspect(s) observe bank or credit union customers entering and exiting the branch, using the drive-thru or accessing the ATM.

The suspect(s) then follow the customers they believe possess large amounts of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicles or rob them directly.

OPD suggest the following: