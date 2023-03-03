ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a statement from Odessa Police Department, there has been 2 recent reports of bank jugging in the area.
Bank jugging is when a suspect(s) observe bank or credit union customers entering and exiting the branch, using the drive-thru or accessing the ATM.
The suspect(s) then follow the customers they believe possess large amounts of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicles or rob them directly.
OPD suggest the following:
- Be on the lookout for individuals backed into parking spaces, who do not exit their vehicle to conduct business.
- Be vigilant when using ATMs, as they typically target individuals using them. Also, individuals leaving the branch should exercise caution as they could also be targeted.
- Be vigilant when arriving or departing. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles parked in or around the parking lot.
- Conceal your money before you leave the bank or credit union.
- Don’t openly carry bank bags, envelopes, or coin boxes.
- Watch for people following you.
- Don’t leave a bank bag (hidden or not) in your car unattended.
- Make banking the last stop of your errands.
- If you think you are being targeted or followed, call 911 and keep the dispatcher on the line to describe your location, where you are headed, etc. and keep driving until a marked police car finds you.