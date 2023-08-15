ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department will hold a testing day on August 26 for candidates who want to become a police officer; it’s all in an effort to combat a nationwide officer shortage.

“Not only is the Odessa Police Department shorthanded but every police department in the state and the nation is facing the same issues of being short staffed so were really trying to speed things up and get more people for our upcoming police academy,” said Marshall Williams. “We want to get anywhere from 10 to 20 people to register…the more people we get, the better it’s going to be for the police department and the City of Odessa.”

Testing begins as 9 a.m. at the Odessa Police Department Training Facility located at 210 North Lincoln. OPD will be doing oral interviews as well as physical agility testing and applicants will also be able to speak with OPD officers to gather more information about the hiring process and information about the department. If you’d like to register, or just learn more about what to expect, click here.