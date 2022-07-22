ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab a friend or two and get ready for a big family-friendly event happening in Odessa in just a few days. The Odessa Police Department is hosting a block party for the entire community to enjoy, from 10 am to 2 pm on July 30th at South Side Ball Park, 1201 W Monahans.

Guests can expect giveaways, food, and games at the big event. The first 600 kids that attend will receive a special backpack with goodies.

People in the community will have an opportunity to connect with OPD officers and learn more about how different departments serve the community.

