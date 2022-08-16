ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen heroes, Corporal G.T. Toal at sunrise on August 19th. This Friday will mark 40 years since Corporal Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort.

OPD says that Corporal Toal was the first Odessa Police Officer to lose their life in the line of duty when he was killed on August 19th, 1982. To honor his memory the Odessa Police Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department.

This wreath-laying ceremony will take place at sunrise and the wreath will be displayed until sunset in remembrance of Corporal Toal.

The public is invited to the event to show their respect throughout the day.