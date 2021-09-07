OPD to honor Cpl. Jones, Cpl. Gardner Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department will honor two of their own.

Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner will be remembered with a wreath display at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The wreath will be remain on display from sunrise to sunset and anyone wishing to stop by and pay their respects is encouraged to do so.





Jones and Gardner were both killed in the line of duty on September 8, 14 years ago, while responding to a domestic violence call. A third police officer, Corporal Abel Marquez died September 12, 2007 as a result of injuries sustained in a shootout with suspect Larry Neil White.

White was charged with three counts of Capital Murder and three counts of Attempted Capital Murder but died of cancer before ever going to trial.