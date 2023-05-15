ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is in custody after investigators said he allegedly shot at another vehicle in a fit of “road rage” last week. Anthony Hernandez, 17, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:15 p.m. on May 12, officers were called to the 1800 block of E 42nd Street after shots were fired near Permian High School. Dispatch operators told investigators that an unknown man in a silver Nissan had fired multiple shots at another vehicle. Because the suspect vehicle was registered to a home on Douglas Drive, officers headed to the house to continue their investigation; the Nissan was parked in the driveway and a suspect, identified as Hernandez, was found standing near the vehicle.

In an interview, Hernandez reportedly admitted to the shooting; he told officers he’d become angry when another driver “cut him off” and began chasing the other vehicle. He said he fired two to three shots out his car window as the other driver started speeding away. Investigators said the other vehicle, a black BMW, had cameras that recorded the entire incident. The three teens inside the BMW reported “fearing for their lives” amid the incident.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $76,500. No injuries were reported in the shooting.