ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is helping the Salvation Army this year by collecting toys for the 2022 Salvation Army Toy Drive.

The Salvation Army toy drive will help gather toys for families and children through West Texas to ensure they have a great holiday.

The Odessa Police Department will be accepting donations for the toy drive through Monday, December 12th. People can help out by bringing new, unwrapped toys to the Odessa Police department (located at 205 North Grant Avenue), and placing them in the big red barrels found in the front lobby of the building.