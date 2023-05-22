ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Hobbs, New Mexico man was arrested last weekend after investigators said they allegedly spotted him driving a stolen vehicle. Jesus Hernandez, 42, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 9:24 p.m. on May 20, officers spotted a stolen Toyota Tundra in the area of 42nd Street and Tanglewood. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Hernandez, reportedly refused to pull over and evaded for about two miles before eventually parking the stolen vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot. Hernandez exited the vehicle and ran but was quickly caught and placed in custody.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they found 40 M30 pills scattered around the driver’s seat as well as .40 grams of methamphetamine. Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $52,000.