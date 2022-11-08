ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon. Now a police report has revealed that the motive for that crash may have been jealousy.

According to court documents, on November 4, OPD officers as well as paramedics were called to La Promesa Apartments Del Sur in the 1000 block of W. Monahans Street to investigate a “major crash”. At the scene, investigators found multiple damaged vehicles, “heavy” damage to the front of an apartment home, and a man pinned against a wall by a Cadillac SUV. The 26-year-old victim was later diagnosed with a broken leg and arterial damage to that same leg.

Officers learned the victim was walking out the front door of the apartment when Crayton intentionally drove the SUV directly at him, pinning him against the wall. Investigators said the victim is currently in a relationship with Crayton’s ex-girlfriend and Crayton’s family members later told police that shortly after the crash, Crayton called and said that he’d stolen the SUV and “ran it into a house after seeing something happen”. He reportedly said he would pay for the damages to the vehicle and then hung up.

Investigators said Crayton’s 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, her mother, and Crayton’s two young children, ages one and three, were displaced from the home after firefighters told officers they feared the apartment would collapse. The victim’s took to social media shortly after the crash and asked for help to locate the man they say destroyed their home.

Anyone with information about where Crayton may be found is asked to call OPD or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.