ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is, once again, asking for help from the community to find a woman reported missing earlier this month.

Rebecca “Becky” Demory, 32, was last seen at Odessa Regional Medical Center on February 28. OPD said it has been conducting an “extensive investigation” into her disappearance. Video surveillance footage from March 1 showed Demory was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt with a plaid print hem on the bottom, black pants, and athletic shoes. She was carrying a black and teal duffle bag with her at that time. Initially, OPD said it thought she was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango, but that vehicle has since been found.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.