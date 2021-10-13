OPD sporting pink badges in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department are wearing pink badges throughout the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to OPD, officers spent their own money to buy the badges, and the money from those purchases will be donated to Pink the Basin, a non-profit that helps women with medical costs associated with cancer diagnosis and treatment. Pink the Basin says it believes every woman deserves to know if they have breast cancer and that all funds raised are distributed locally to partnering hospitals to provide mammograms and other breast cancer diagnostic services.

“I can’t think of anybody that I know that hasn’t been touched by one form of cancer or another. Be a family member or a friend or something. So, it’s vitally important that we need to support our citizens, we need to support the survivors, that we need to support everyone going through this struggle,” said Chief Mike Gerke.

If you would like to give to Pink the Basin to help women in your community, you may do so here.