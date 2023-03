ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department will be hosting it’s next Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm in the OPD classroom at 205 N. Grant.

There will be a guest speaker discussing Burglary and Theft Prevention, “Report It,” Bank Jugging, and other current trends in crime.

“Report It” is a site that keeps track of valuables and helps police identify your stolen property when there is a theft or loss.

You can also learn more about “Report It” on their website.