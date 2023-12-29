ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community about a rise in thefts involving campers and trailers and is offering tips on how you can protect your assets and deter would-be thieves.
Jesse Orona Junior, Manuel Muro, Casey Collum, and Joshua Gesch have all be charged with theft in connection with stolen trailers.
Now, OPD said if you own a camper or a trailer, you should follow these tips to help keep your property safe:
- Park in well lit areas with camera surveillance
- Use hitch-locks and wheel clamps as well as security chains or cables to secure your belongings to a foundation
- Use GPS: Devices such as an Apple AirTag can be easily secured to your property and easily tracked
- Limit access to your camper or trailer: Park them in a storage building or behind a secure fence