ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is warning the community about a rise in thefts involving campers and trailers and is offering tips on how you can protect your assets and deter would-be thieves.

Jesse Orona Junior, Manuel Muro, Casey Collum, and Joshua Gesch have all be charged with theft in connection with stolen trailers.

Now, OPD said if you own a camper or a trailer, you should follow these tips to help keep your property safe: