OPD sees increase in stolen mail

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police say they have seen an increase in check fraud and identity theft reports related to stolen mail.

OPD and the US Postal Service is encouraging others to help prevent mail theft by taking the following steps:

Promptly pick up mail- Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

Deposit mail close to pick up time- Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection of the day, or deposit outgoing mail inside your local Post Office instead of leaving it in your mailbox.

Ask about overdue mail- If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible.

Don’t send cash through the mail.

Arrange for prompt pickup- If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.

Use Hold for Pickup- When shipping packages, use the Hold for PickUp option so recipients will have to pick up their mail at their local Post Office.

If you think you may be a victim of a financial crime involving U.S. mail, please call postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or OPD at 432-335-4961.