ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 15, an unknown man stole a window air conditioner from Lowe’s Home Improvement. The unit is valued at $329.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is encouraged to call Officer Thurman at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a cash reward.