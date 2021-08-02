OPD searching for woman accused of theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

Police say around 2:24 p.m. on July 22, the woman pictured below stole around $350 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street. According to a release, around 8:20 a.m. on July 26, the same woman returned to the store and stole around $200 worth of goods. The woman left the store in a brown Chevrolet Blazer.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured below is asked to call Officer Thurman at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.