OPD searching for Walmart thief

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

Police say around midnight on July 18, an unknown man stole around $193 worth of merchandise from Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338. Investigators say the man left the store in a white Lincoln SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to call Officer Thurman at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a cash reward.