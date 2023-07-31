ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to the Department, the two men pictured below allegedly cut a fence belonging to Sparklight, located at 4701 E 52nd Street, and stole a utility trailer valued at $10,000. Detectives said the men drove away from the scene in a red Ford Ranger with no tailgate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or their vehicle, is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0005001. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.