ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft. Investigators said around 9:05 a.m. on June 11, an unknown man and woman, pictured below, entered United Supermarket on 8th Street and reportedly stole $179 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000429. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.