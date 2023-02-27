ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.

According to OPD, on January 30, the trip entered Walmart on JBS Parkway and stole around $563 worth of merchandise. Security cameras showed the suspects left the scene in a white truck with a toolbox in its bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.