ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to OPD, on February 18, an unknown man stole a utility trailer (TX LP 862063) that was parked at the construction site of the new Animal Shelter, located at 910 W 42nd Street. The suspect drove away in an older model multi-colored Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0002217. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.