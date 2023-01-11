ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0018805. If your tip is the first to lead to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.