ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to OPD, around 11:18 a.m. on March 16, the woman pictured below stole from a man while inside Lowe’s Grocery Store, located at 1600 N Grant Avenue. The victim said the woman stole several items from him, including his wallet and $1,000.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0004302. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.