ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a teen accused of stealing.

According to a Facebook post, on December 21, the boy pictured below stole a pair of shoes from Foot Locker at Music City Mall. Anyone who recognizes the teen is asked to call Officer Jimmie Rainey at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-9000533. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.