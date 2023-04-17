ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify suspects in a series of thefts from Home Depot.

According to OPD, on multiple occasions, the suspects captured in the surveillance photos allegedly stole goods from the home improvement giant located at 5181 E 42nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.