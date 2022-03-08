ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a group of theft suspects.

According to a Facebook post, on February 26, the three people pictured below stole a laptop from Best Buy. They left the scene in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you recognize any of the suspects, please call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0003115. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.