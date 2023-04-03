ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to OPD, around 2:32 p.m. on March 20, an unknown man stole a package in the 1400 block of E 38th Street. The suspect left the scene in a newer model GMC Arcadia.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000217. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.