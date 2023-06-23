ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in tracking down 31 year old Markizes “Bama” Perdue.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, he is currently wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week at Hometown Studios. A second degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant has been obtained for Perdue.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007179. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.