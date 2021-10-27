OPD searching for suspect involved in hit and run crash with stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify involved in a hit and run crash.

According to OPD, around 7:30 p.m. on October 6, officers responded to E 42nd Street and Mall Road to investigate a major crash. Investigators say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed and then ran away from the scene. Following the crash, the suspect was seen running through Music City Mall.





Anyone who recognizes the man pictured above is asked to call Corporal Yelley at 432-333-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0016719. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.