ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a news release, on August 12, an unknown man allegedly “skip-scanned” several items and exited the store with unpaid merchandise. You’ll find a picture of the accused below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0009400. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.