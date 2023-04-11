ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday evening.

According to OPD, around 8:00 p.m. on April 10, a 19-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of Patterson and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are now searching for Dmontavion “Fonti” Rodgers, 26; he’s currently being investigated for his role in the incident, but police did not say what that role was.

Rodgers is possibly occupying a maroon early model SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, according to OPD. He’s also wanted out of Midland County for a Grand Jury Indictment; he’s been charged with Assault of Pregnant Woman. He is also wanted for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.