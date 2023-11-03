ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a news release, around 11:18 a.m. on October 24, the man pictured below allegedly entered Hobby Lobby, located at 4642 E University, and walked away with stolen merchandise. Investigators said the stolen items were worth more than $250.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0012627. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.