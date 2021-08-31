OPD searching for suspect in armed robbery

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of robbery.

According to a Facebook post, in the early morning hours of August 22, an unknown man robbed a victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of HEB located at 3801 E 42nd Street. The suspect was driving a white Ford pickup truck. Police say there was also a passenger in the truck and are encouraging that person to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is encouraged to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0013872. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.