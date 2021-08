ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 12:55 p.m. on July 22, the man pictured below stole around $2,245 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street. The suspect left the scene in a red van.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.